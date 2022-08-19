What Happens After Clearing Civil Services? Know Job Role of IAS Officers

Lakhs of aspirants apply for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam in hopes of becoming an IAS officer. While it could be called as a dream job, do you know what the actual responsibilities of an IAS are? The responsibilities of an IAS officer depend on the field assignments, district level, and state and central secretariat postings.

Let’s take a look at the detailed job role of an IAS officer:

Field assignments: After the training of an IAS officer, he is first entrusted with the responsibility of field assignments. Under field assignment, the officer has to inspect the field. This is a very challenging responsibility related to different levels.

Also read| GAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 282 Non-Executive Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.38 Lakh

Sub-divisional function: The IAS officer selected as an SDM has to keep a close watch on the development and administrative activities happening under the sub-division apart from maintaining law and order.

District level functions: Deputy magistrate, collector, and deputy Commissioner are appointed at the district level, whose responsibilities are different. The IAS officer posted as DM has to discharge many duties at the district level. In which the responsibility of controlling the law and order of the district, directing the police, controlling the subordinate executive and magistrates, certifying the implementation of the death penalty, jail management of the district is given.

The work of deputy collector is different from that of district magistrate

There is a difference between the post and duties of deputy collector and deputy magistrate. A deputy collector is the highest revenue officer in the district. Excise duty collection, relief and rehabilitation work, distribution of agricultural loan, irrigation arrears, income tax arrears, inspection of land acquisition, collection of land revenue, nationality, domicile, marriage, ST, SC, OBC, issuance of statutory certificate for economically weaker section All these responsibilities belong to a deputy collector rank officer.

State Secretariat: The officer posted at this level fulfills the responsibility of making policies for elected representatives and advising them in taking decisions related to government processes under it.

Public sector undertaking: Many officers get posted in PSU cadre on deputation and become part of higher management of various public sector undertakings like power stations, industrial units etc. Many officers are posted in PSU cadre and are part of high profile management in power stations, industrial units.

Meanwhile, the UPSC civil service mains exam will commence from September 16, and continue till September 25. The exam will be held in two shifts — the first one from 9 am to noon and the second one from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who have cleared the preliminary round are eligible to sit for the mains exam. Those who clear the main exam will be called for the personal interview round.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here