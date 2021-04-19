What is Difference in CBSE, CISCE's Approach on Class 10 Exams, Assessment

Class 10 students studying in CBSE and CISCE can both move to class 11 without clearing their board exams. Even though the route taken by both the national boards seem similar, there is a slight difference in their approach to class 10 board exams as well as the evaluation process which they have followed to assess students who decide to move ahead without appearing for the exams.

While the CISCE will hold exams for all the students of classes 10 and 12, it is left for a student to chose if they wish to appear for the exam or not. The result will be calculated based on the theory exam or the special criterion, as selected by a student of class 10. While there is no such option for class 12 students yet but those studying in CISCE-affiliated schools in class 10 can opt-out of the written exams.

For those who opt-out of the written exams, the results will be based on a special criterion. Once the results are declared, students cannot apply for a re-exam or opt for special criterion-based marking to check which option had given them more marks. No switch is allowed afterward for CISCE students.

CBSE, on the other hand, will now be releasing exam dates only for class 12 students. Students of class 10 will be given marks based on a special criterion decided by the CBSE board. Students who are not happy with the marks given to them based on the criterion can apply to appear for special exams. This is similar to the approach taken by CBSE last year. CBSE had a record high pass percentage of 91.46 per cent in Class 10 board eams. In 2019, it was recorded at 91.1 per cent.

Last year too, both CBSE and CISCE had to cancel their exams mid-way and declare the results based on special criteria. CBSE had announced the results without holding all the exams. For those who appeared in three exams only the marks obtained in the best of two papers were considered. For those who appeared in one or two exams in 2020, the internal assessment will also be considered for marking students. This year, the Education Minister informed that since no exams are being held, the internal assessment will the mode of assessment, however, this can include many sub-points such as attendance, class performance, pre-boards etc. There is no official communication on detailed parameters yet.

For CISCE, the marks were given on the basis of three criteria including the average of a candidates’ best three subject marks in the board exam, subject project and practical work, and marks obtained for project and practical work expressed as a percentage. This year, since there have not been any theory exams, these criteria will also be revised. The new criterion announcement is expected to take place soon.

