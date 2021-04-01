What is ‘People Analytics’ and How to Make a Career in This Emerging Domain

In the digital age, decisions are driven by data. After revolutionizing marketing, sales, customer support, supply chain management — the science of data and analytics has also digitally transformed the human resource (HR) functions. The HR department has metamorphosed from being the auxiliary wing of any business to be more of a strategic partner. And this has been possible with the incorporation of ‘People Analytics’ in all HR operations.

Advanced HR analytics tools analyse employee data, processes, functions, problems, and performance to enhance workforce efficiency and achieve sustainable business growth. It is a deeply data-driven and goal-oriented method. The integration of people analytics and digital HR into workforce management contributes to better decision-making. A study from CEB Analytics reports that companies that have successfully adopted HR analytics can improve talent outcomes by 9 per cent, which in turn would boost a 4 per cent gross growth up to USD 12.8 million.

About 73 per cent of HR leaders said that integrating people analytics would be an important focus for their companies in the next five years, according to LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends survey.

Organisations now have started to recognise and appreciate the importance of data and analytics in workforce management. Thus, they are actively hiring HR professionals with proficient knowledge and skills in this domain.

Other renowned courses include the People Analytics course offered online via Coursera by Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, the analytics Edge by MIT, key principles of human resource management by the University of Minnesota among several others.

The course teaches about HR analytics techniques and digital HR tools including analytics methodology, basic data manipulation, data visualization in Excel, data and use cases in digital HR, workforce analytics, measures in talent acquisition, to name but a few. Tools including Excel, Tableau, and Python are some of the tools. Now is the best time to pursue people analytics and digital HR certification, add value to one’s resume and stay up-to-date with the changing workforce scenario.

Now, let’s look at the top three job roles that will be trending this year in the HR domain:

An HR Analyst offers data-based insights and advice on best practices in compensation, advantages and management of results. They manage and evaluate personnel inventories and evaluate job requirements to have a positive impact on employee retention. As per PayScale’s survey, an early career Human Resources Analyst, on average, earns anywhere between INR 4 - 5 lacs per annum.They manage the payroll system for enterprises by creating a new hire account and deactivating separate accounts. They train all employees on how to use the payroll system and work with providers on system issues. They ensure accurate and fast enforcement of garnishments & deductions and timely processing of payroll.A Human Resource Information Systems Specialist in an organisation is responsible for implementing and maintaining its Human Resource Information Management (HRIM) systems. These expert HR professionals provide consultancy and management advice regarding system specifications based on organisational needs and resources.

Whether you’re working in the HR domain or someone aspiring to join the workforce management field, pursuing a People Analytics course will help you enhance your decision-making skills and become a data-smart HR professional in a dynamic work environment.

— Written by Sarita Digumarti, COO & Co-founder, Jigsaw Academy.