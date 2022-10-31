What is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas? Why is it Celebrated On October 31?

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, is observed annually on October 31. The government of India dedicated the day in 2014 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year celebrates the 147th anniversary of the freedom fighter’s birth. Patel fought for India’s independence from the British and was a longstanding member of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister after Independence. The nation celebrates National Unity Day to honour Patel’s efforts to bring the country together.

Patel had been instrumental in convincing more than 500 princely kingdoms to join the Union in the months leading up to and after Independence. For this achievement, Patel is often compared to Otto Von Bismark, Chancellor of Germany, who was instrumental in the German kingdoms coming together to form the German Empire.

Many history books claim, in most of these princely states, governments were run in a non-democratic manner and the rulers were unwilling to give up their democratic rights to their populations. The rulers of most of the states had signed a document called the ‘Instrument of Accession’ which meant that their state agreed to become a part of the Union of India. Accession of the princely states of Junagadh, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Manipur, however, proved more difficult than the rest. The issue of Junagarh was resolved after the people voted they wanted to join the India union.

Read | How Independent India Convinced 565 Princely States to Form United Front? Learn in #ClassesWithNews18

Sardar Patel, who was India’s deputy prime minister and home minister during this time, played a historic role in negotiating with the rulers of princely states and bringing many of them to form the Indian Union.

The purpose of the day is to reflect on how to preserve the nation’s unity. Government representatives as well as members of civil society promote Patel’s significance to Indian history on this day.

In honor of the day, patriotic events are planned at offices and institutions across the nation. The unity, integrity, and security of the country are also pledged by employees working in state and central government organisations.

The Home Ministry of India in an official statement on National Unity Day said that the day was established to “provide an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity, and security of our country.”

Read all the Latest Education News here