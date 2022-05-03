CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp-Based Course to Help JEE, NEET Aspirants to Manage Stress, Increase Efficiency

PeakMind, an EdTech has launched its 'COMPETE' program available for the JEE & NEET 2022 aspirants. (Representative image)

JEE Main, NEET 2022: The coaches dedicate time every day to understand the progress of the aspirants and deploy effective strategies to solve their roadblocks in a very personalised way.

One of the criteria based on which competitive exams judge candidates is by how well they perform under stress, however, lack of stress management makes students underperform in the limited hour tests. To address the issues, especially for JEE Main and NEET aspirants, PeakMind - an EdTech - has launched a WhatsApp-based course called ‘COMPETE’.

“The programme aims to handhold students to gear them for productivity, mindfulness, countering stress, nervousness, performance anxiety, and setbacks, and make them adept with quick strategies for their performance improvement. The students can reach out to the coaches anytime to provide quick help and assessment. Over 5000 aspirants from leading schools and training institutes have already benefited from the programme," claims the edtech.

The COMPETE Lite program costs only 499 per month. The coaches dedicate time every day to understand the progress of the aspirants and deploy effective strategies to solve their roadblocks in a very personalised way.

Commenting on the launch, Neeraj Kumar, CEO, PeakMind, said, “Competitive examinations can take a significant toll on young minds. This programs allow the student to achieve more with our proprietary PRIME framework comprising productivity, resilience & mental strength, intellect, mindfulness and emotional wellbeing."

“This further instills confidence for driving higher performance. We are delighted to make this pioneering programme available to individual students, that will lay the foundation stone for over a million students and their families to bear fruit for their unwavering time, efforts, financial and emotional investment to achieve their dreams," he added.

“Past studies indicate that over 60 per cent of students are impacted adversely by the burgeoning exam stress, anxiety and under-confidence. Furthermore, a whopping 45.1 per cent of students develop moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety, with a tragic 29 per cent slipping into depression. Unfortunately, these symptoms often go undetected and impact the personalities of these impressionable minds, who are at the threshold of adulthood, for life," claims the release.

first published:May 03, 2022, 15:50 IST