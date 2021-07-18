When are Schools Reopening in Your Area, Check State-wise Status

Several states across the country have begun reopening physical classes for school students. Due to reduce in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, many states are reopening several activities that include reopening the schools. Here’s the latest update on school reopening state-wise:

Odisha: The state government has decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12, however, it is not mandatory. Those who want to continue with online classes can do so while students who want to attend offline classes will have to get permission from their parents. The School and Mass Education Department has released a detailed SOP regarding the same, which states that schools can allow transportation facilities with only 50 per cent capacity.

Maharashtra: The government has allowed the reopening of physical classes for classes 8 to 12 from July 15 onwards only in those areas where no Covid-19 cases have been reported for the past month. Nashik has also announced the reopening of 335 schools in coronavirus-free villages.

Delhi: While schools in Delhi continue to remain shut due to the pandemic situation, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed school principals to ensure all the teachers and staff are vaccinated and upload the updated status on Google Tracker.

Bihar: Schools in the state reopened on July 12 with 50 per cent attendance for students of classes 10 and 12. It has also reopening of colleges and universities as well.

Haryana: Haryana schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 from July 16. It will also begin physical classes for 6 to 8 from July 23. However, students wanting to attend schools will have to get a permission letter from their parents. Besides, online classes will also continue for these students.

Gujarat: The state reopened offline classes for class 12 from July 15 onwards with 50 per cent student capacity. Physical classes for 1 to 9 have been suspended for an indefinite period in the state.

Telangana: Physical classes were set to begin from July 1, however, the decision was later scrapped after experts warned of a third Covid-19 wave and online classes have been resumed for all school students.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools for classes 11 and 12 will reopen from July 26 with 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said earlier. Junior classes will be allowed to reopen gradually depending upon the pandemic situation. Initially, schools will run for four days a week and later for six days, he added.

Puducherry: The state government was set to open from July 16, however, later deferred following pleas from various sections to reconsider reopening of schools and other institutions.

Andhra Pradesh: The state government has begun online classes from July 12 and will commence physical classes from August 16, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh had informed earlier.

Karnataka: The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that schools and colleges will not be reopened now. As clinical trials for vaccination of below 18 years students are still ongoing, it is not possible to open schools and colleges at this point of time.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka have not announced any update on school reopening update. The Kerala government continues to hold online classes for all the state board school students from June 1.

