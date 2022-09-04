When is Teacher's Day 2022? Why is it Celebrated on September 5? History and Significance

HAPPY TEACHER’S DAY 2022: World Teachers’ Day, celebrated by UNESCO, falls on October 5, but in India, the celebration occurs on September 5 instead. It is a great occasion for the Indians to remember and honour the teachers who have taught us valuable life lessons and helped us in our paths to become knowledgeable and wise. Below we will look at the reason why Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, the history behind it and the event’s significance.

Teacher’s Day 2022: Date

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 in India since it is the date on which Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India was born, in 1888. The Bharat Ratna recipient was a teacher, a politician and also the first Vice president of India. The reason why September 5, his birthday began to be celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India, is an interesting one.

Teacher’s Day: History

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a professor and a scholar whose work revolved around comparative religion and philosophy. He used to teach Philosophy at the Madras Presidency College, University of Mysore, University of Calcutta, the University of Chicago and also the University of Oxford.

Radhakrishnan was appointed as the second President of India in 1962 and assumed office from May 13 that year. To celebrate this momentous occasion, his students and friends decided to celebrate his birthday and sought his permission regarding the same. Radhakrishnan told them, “Instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day,” as noted in the Festivals of India webpage for Radhakrishnan.

Dr Radhakrishnan secured a Master’s degree in Philosophy and followed Advaita Vedanta, a spiritual discipline about cosmic non-duality/monism. He also identified with the philosophies of another great educator of India, Rabindranath Tagore, who created the school Shantiniketan.

Teacher’s Day: Significance

Teachers, like Radhakrishnan, are builders of the nation’s future as they ensure their students are armed with proper knowledge and wisdom to lead their lives responsibly. Teachers’ Day helps highlight their role, their plight and their rights in our society.

