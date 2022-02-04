When Will Delhi University Reopen?

The Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA) has given a nod to the reopening of higher educational institutes. This includes both schools and colleges including the University of Delhi (DU). After the meeting held between government officials and DDMA on February 4, the universities and colleges are allowed to reopen in full capacity. DU administration had earlier said that they will not be in a position to allow physical classes till colleges are allowed to function in 100 per cent capacity.

With the latest development, it is expected that the university administration will roll out a reopening plan soon, however, there is no announcement yet on the same. Notably, while many other universities in Delhi including IP University, Ambedkar among others had reopened their campuses in the meanwhile with precautions, DU is yet to reopen. Students have been attending classes from home for nearly two years now.

A section of students have taken to microblogging site Twitter seeking reopening of the varsity and have raised their demands.

Now when DDMA have permited colleges to open at full capacity, it is time of University of Delhi open. Please don’t make any more excuses DU administration. #reopendu #delhiuniversity #Reopencolleges— PRATHAM AHLAWAT (@prathamupbjp) February 4, 2022

We’ve had enough. DU has been closed since 2020. They think online class is just sitting in front of a laptop but it’s the most mentally and physically drained method of learning. #reopendu #universityofdelhi #delhiuniversity @UnivofDelhi @ugc_india @Reopendu— Anjali Yadav (@anjaliydv04) February 4, 2022

#reopendu #Kab_Khulega_DU #delhiuniversityWhy are we not getting update on du reopening?Bring UGs to campus please, we are suffering.— Riyaz Khan (@_oye_riyaz_) February 4, 2022

Let me clearUgc already given permission to Delhi University to reopen in physical mode,but delhi university was making excuses of ddma,as they will not reopen until ddma approval. Now,ddma announced that it is mandatory for delhi colleges to conduct offline classes#reopendu — Prince Bansal (@princecv688) February 4, 2022

Students have been protesting using different modes demanding the reopening of the campus. Student bodies had alledged that the university is forcing students to be victims of the digital divide. They alleged that not only students without access but also students access to online classes have been facing learning losses.

