When Will School and Colleges Reopen? Check State-Wise List

With the onset of another wave of Covid-19, schools and colleges have been shut down. While some have fully closed all schools and colleges, others have closed physical classes partially. Right from Tamil Nadu to Delhi, here’s the latest status of schools and colleges reopening.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had shut down all schools in the state for all classes due to a spike in the Covid-19 cases. Online classes will continue. The board has even shifted the pre-board exams to take-home mode and will conduct a review meeting regarding the board exams.

Maharashtra: Schools across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik have been shut for classes 1 to 9 and 11. However, the government conducted a review meeting recently and has allowed schools to reopen from January 24. It is yet to take a decision on the reopening of colleges.

Delhi: The national capital has shut all schools and colleges. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had directed schools to continue with online classes. recently, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that 85 per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated and a proposal to reopen schools will be placed before the DDMA as Covid-19 cases are on a decline in the capital.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has decided to shut schools and colleges in the state up till January 30. Earlier, the government had directed to shut educational institutions till January 23 but has now extended the deadline due to a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state.

Bihar: The state government has closed all schools, colleges, coaching centres until further orders. Classes are being held online.

Tamil Nadu: Schools have been closed in the state for classes 1 to 8 up till January 10, however, classes 9 to 12 remain open. Online classes continue at the same time as the other classes.

West Bengal: Physical classes have been closed in the state across all classes and schools and colleges have resorted to online classes. Hostels have also been directed to shut down. If a student is unable to leave the campus, he/she must be provided all the necessary medical facilities and mid-day meals in the hostel itself, as per the official notice.

Kerala: The state government has decided to shut physical classes for students of up to class 9 due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Only vaccinated students of classes 10 to 12 are allowed to attend offline classes.

