When Will Schools Reopen? From UP to Tamil Nadu, Check State-wise Update

As the COVID-19 cases have been declining in the country, several states have started the process of unlocking and relaxing the restrictions imposed. The state governments have allowed the operations of factories, companies, shops, and transportation. Now, it is being also speculated that states might announce the reopening of schools soon. As the new academic session is all set to start, students are wondering about resuming the classes.

All the schools and educational institutes have been closed since mid-March last year when the Coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. Schools have opted for online classes/virtual classes as a mode of study causing a massive transformation in the education sector. However, the decision on resumption of the physical classes will be made after assessing the Covid-19 situation in the states. Here are the state-wise school re-opening dates

Bihar: Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary had said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is becoming better. Schools and colleges in the state are closed since April 5 and the state government is considering reopening colleges first in a phased-wise manner. This can begin from July 1.

Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal announced that the schools, colleges, and educational institutions will continue to remain closed in Delhi due to the COVID-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh: UP Basic Education Board schools are speculated to resume from July 1 onwards. However, only teachers and administrative staff are allowed to visit the schools. The institutions are also allowed to carry out the admission process, distribution of free books, and maintenance.

Madhya Pradesh: The admission process for private schools has begun in the state after which it is being speculated that before the entrance exams including JEE, NEET etc schools might reopen to allow students to prepare for the same. There is no official statement from the state education minister on the same.

Tamil Nadu: The state government has not announced any update on the resumption of physical classes in schools. However, state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi earlier stated that for now, they are thinking about conducting classes through Kalvi TV and online mediums such as WhatsApp to give tasks to children.

Haryana: Schools in Haryana will remain closed till June 30, due to summer vacations. The state government is yet to take a decision on resuming classes for school students.

Jammu & Kashmir: All schools, colleges, technical education, and skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed up to June 30. Further decisions regarding the opening of schools will be made after reviewing the situation.

Telangana: Telangana government has extended the summer holidays till June 20 for all the schools across the state after reviewing the Covid-19 cases. Earlier, it was supposed to end on May 31. The decision on the reopening of schools will be announced soon.

Assam: The state Secondary Education Department’s Principal Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy has announced that the classes will be conducted in online mode for all school students.It will help in maintaining continuity in students’ learning process as well as curb the covid-19 cases. The offline classes will remain suspended for now.

Other states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra will continue to conduct online classes for the school students. Rajasthan and Bihar are speculated to re-open the schools from July onwards. However, the schools will follow all the Covid-19 safety guidelines and protocols.

