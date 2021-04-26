Which Degree Makes You Most Employable in Post-COVID World? Hint: It's not an MBA

Two consecutive years of COVID restrictions have made employers a bit skeptical of whom they hire and the salaries they offer. Many people had lost their jobs in 2020, just as when the employers were adapting to a new mode of work from anywhere or work from home, the second wave of the pandemic has made it worse for students graduating this year. There are a series of skills and degrees which have been ranked as outdated, there still some courses which are in high demand.

For those planning a career, here are the most employable degrees in India based on the 8th edition of the India Skills Report (ISR) 2021 -

Despite being the most employable degree, less than half of the students who clear a BTech or BE course are ready enough to get a job. In the worst course - Polytechnic, the number of graduates who are ready to be hired is 25.02 per cent.

MBA which produced the most employable workforce till 2020 has not only rolled down to the second spot but now not even half of those who clear MBA are getting jobs. The employability level has gone down from 54 per cent to 46.59 per cent, as per ISR 2021.

Not just MBA, overall employability of India’s youth has decreased to 45.9 per cent with the percentage of highest employable talent in the age group of 18-21 years old, at 40 per cent. “The emergence of a skill gap is the reason that youth employability reduced to 45.9 per cent from last year’s 46.2 per cent. The skill gap that emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to computer courses, language classes, and online skill assessments," states the report.

The sector which had the highest interest to hire in 2021 was BFSI, Software Hardware IT, and Internet businesses, according to the report.

Geographically, candidates from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka were found with most of the employable talent while Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune were the cities with the most employable talent, as per the ISR 2021.

