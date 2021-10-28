WhiteHat Jr Launches Music Learning Course for Students Above 18 Years

The online learning platform, WhiteHat Jr has launched a customised course for music aspirants above 18 years. The course includes guitar and piano, leveraging a custom-built platform for online learning to inspire students to learn to play and compose.

WhiteHat Jr is currently offering guitar and piano through its custom-built curriculum designed for online learning for students aged between 6 and 18 years.

The ‘Perform With Music’ curriculum has been designed to help learners practice contemporary music. It will also offer opportunities such as virtual ‘Jam Rooms’ for music aspirants to practice and jam together. The programme also has curated events called ‘Socials’ where learners can give live performances and engage with fellow music enthusiasts.

The company has a 1,500-strong community of music teachers, it claims. It “uses well-planned resources like interactive sheet music, backing tracks and audiovisual cues to inspire music aspirants to learn at their own pace and also make creative compositions," adds the online learning portal.

“Music gives expression and soul to a variety of emotions. Music helps people bond with friends and family, make new friends and relive old memories. There is music for everyone and for all occasions. Our music offering for grown-ups is geared to help young professionals, parents and grandparents come out of the humdrum of a daily routine musically and fulfill the desire of living a multi-faceted life," says Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr.

“With the initial response being extremely positive, the entry into the 18+ segment allows us to extend the joy of learning across all age groups, and what better than Music to help recreate joy and break the monotony of a typical adult life,” Mukker added.

“The pandemic has highlighted how music can uplift an individual’s health and wellbeing, help bond with others and offer several cognitive benefits for older adults," said Gautam Patil, Global Category Head for Music, WhiteHat Jr.

