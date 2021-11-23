Why Are UPSC Aspirants Demanding Another Attempts at Civil Services Exam?

Once again thousands of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) aspirants have come together to raise their demands to either increase the age limit or increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams, as they claim that the pandemic has affected their preparations.

Every year scores of candidates sit for one of the toughest exams in the country, many give multiple attempts to get through the Civil Services. But, the Covid-19 induced-pandemic, has made the exams more difficult for many, claim aspirants.

This is why candidates especially those who have either reached the upper age limit or exhausted all the attempts in 2020, are now demanding to increase the upper limit to give the exam. On Tuesday, evening, several aspirants raise their demands on social media using the #UPSCExtraAttempt. The hashtag that was trending gathered more than 11 thousand tweets.

One of the users tweeted, saying

This loss of attempt is not only loss of attempt, this is loss of dreams loss of hope of life to covid. Indirect death of aspirants @PMOIndia @DoPTGoI @AmitShah #UPSCExtraAttempt pic.twitter.com/XDQa2y6HX8— Satati Tripathy (@rekonzza) November 23, 2021

In the past several aspirants have also moved the court with public interest litigations (PILs) asking the same, however, the Supreme Court has rejected several of these pleas. The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna gave the candidates the liberty to submit representations before authorities concerned seeking extra an attempt. The apex court had rejected a similar plea in February 2021.

Professsor from the University of Delhi, Manoj Kumar Jha tweeted,

Repeating the same request @DoPTGoI after 8 months. Please do remember that Honorable #supremecourtofindia has also asked you to take a ‘lenient view’ of the concerns of thousands of students. https://t.co/UC76jhaUSy— Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) November 14, 2021

UPSC Aspirant deserves an extra attempt.There are aspirants who gave interview in earlier attempts but bocz .of Covid could not do justice with prelims in 2020/2021. @DoPTGoI @UpscExtra @DrJitendraSingh#UPSCExtraAttempt — Shankar Singh (@shankarVrikshit) November 23, 2021

Several UPSC aspirants tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Ministry of Personnel and Training department, the ministry responsible for conducting the exams, to draw the government’s attention towards their demand.

Earlier in October several UPSC aspirants held a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar raising similar demands.

The UPSC CSE 2020 result has been declared and a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The top rank has been obtained by Shubham Kumar. The topper is from Katihari, Bihar. He is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay. Bhopal girl Jagrati Awasthi is obtained rank 2 and is the topper among females. The 24-year-old is also an engineering graduate from MANIT. She has been working with BHEL since 2019 to prepare for the IAS exam. This year, IAS Tina Dabi’s younger sister Ria Dabi has secured 15th rank in the UPSC CSE result.

