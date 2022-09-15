Why is Engineers' Day Celebrated on September 15? History and Significance

ENGINEERS’ DAY 2022: Engineers have always produced ground-breaking solutions to solve humans’ expanding problems, from the Stone Age to the Modern Era. And the world would have come to a halt if engineers did not make extraordinary contributions.

Engineers’ Day is observed in India on September 15 in honour of this true essence of engineering and the birth anniversary of India’s pioneer engineer-administrator Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was the Diwan of Mysore, as well as a great scholar and statesman.

In 1955, he was awarded the highest civilian award of India, the Bharat Ratna. In recognition of his services to the community, King George V knighted him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE). He is regarded highly as India’s foremost engineer.

Visvesvaraya was the chief engineer in charge of the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore, as well as the chief designer of Hyderabad’s flood protection framework. In February 1884, he began his groundbreaking work as an Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department of the Bombay Government.

Visvesvaraya was involved in the Pune suburban water supply project where he invented the sluice gates at Lake Fife in Khadakvasala, Pune, and received a patent for them. The excessive water loss was stopped by this technology. Following the great Musi floods of 1908, he also provided consulting services to the Nizam of Hyderabad. In 1909, he advised the Nizam government on two projects: sewerage and a reservoir on the Musi River, a tributary of the Krishna.

The 15th of September 2022 marks the 55th National Engineers Day and the 162nd birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Because of his contributions to society, he was popularly referred to as the “Father of Modern Mysore.”

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here