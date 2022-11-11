Why is National Education Day Celebrated on November 11? Theme, History and Significance

NATIONAL EDUCATION DAY 2022: National Education Day is commemorated on November 11 every year. It is to memorialize the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Minister for Education in independent India. The day celebrates his exemplary contributions to the field of education and institution building. National Education Day is marked around all educational institutions to raise awareness about the importance of literacy.

Many educational institutions hold workshops, seminars, essay writing, and other events to commemorate the day. This year is going to mark the 14th National Education Day in India. Here’s everything you need to know about this day:

National Education Day 2022: Theme

This year’s theme for International Day of Education is “Changing Course, Transforming Education.” The day will be commemorated with the aim to highlight the most important transformations that have to take place to realize everyone’s fundamental right to education. It will also aim to showcase how to build a more sustainable, inclusive and peaceful future.

National Education Day: History

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was elected as India’s first Education Minister in 1947. He was also inducted into the Constituent Assembly to draft India’s constitution. Under Maulana Azad’s tenure, several measures were taken to promote primary and secondary education, and scientific education, as well as the establishment of universities and promotion of avenues of research and higher studies.

In September 2008, the Ministry of Human Resource Development declared the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to be nationally recognized as Education Day. The day was to be commemorated to remember the contribution of Abul Kalam in laying the foundations of the education system in an independent India and for evaluating and improving the country’s current performance.

National Education Day: Significance

Education is a fundamental human right. It is vital for every human being to have minimum education for a better life. National Education Day is commemorated with this value to make sure that every individual in India has access to education.

The day also helps raise awareness about the importance of education, especially when some parts of India are still struggling with issues like child labour and early marriages. This is of special importance for females, whose educations are overlooked more than boys.

The day is all about celebrating the spirit of learning. Often taken for granted, education is the stepping stone to success. The day is a reminder of how we gained access to education and why this fundamental human right should not be taken for granted.

