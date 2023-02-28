Why is National Science Day Celebrated on February 28? Theme, History and Significance

NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY 2023: Science is the study of our world and the universe using certain systems, whether theoretical or practical, to understand the process of life, of creation and destruction in the universe. India has a rich history of scientific innovation, with luminaries from various scientific fields who have brought glory to the nation. Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, or CV Raman, is one such luminary in the global scientific scene. National Science Day (NSD) is observed in India on February 28 to mark his discovery of a phenomenon known as the Raman Effect.

ALSO READ: Happy National Science Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

National Science Day: History

Sir C.V. Raman, who hailed from a Tamil Brahmin family, was a bright student at school and later in university. Raman studied the physics of musical sounds and eventually began to observe and analyse the phenomenon of light scattering. The study led to his discovery of what became known as the Raman Effect.

ALSO READ: National Science Day 2023: 10 Interesting Facts About Sir CV Raman

The Raman Effect, also known as the Raman Scattering, is described as the inelastic scattering of photons, which cause an energy exchange and alteration in the path of light. Raman made this discovery on February 28, 1928. Raman’s discovery helped him bag the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

In 1986, the Government of India established National Science Day on February 28 on the request of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC. The first NSD event took place on February 28, 1987. 2023 marks the 36th celebration of the day.

National Science Day: Theme 2023

“Global Science for Global Wellbeing” is the theme for National Science Day celebrations across India this year. The theme was revealed by Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. As per Dr Singh, the theme reflects India’s rise in the global scene and it assuming the Presidency of the G-20 intergovernmental forum on December 1, 2022.

National Science Day: Significance

National Science Day is a significant observance as it highlights the importance of scientific analysis and discovery for the progress of mankind. It encourages Indian citizens to study and understand the phenomena that affect the physical world.

Read all the Latest Education News here