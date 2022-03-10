WI vs ENG: Mark Wood's Reaction After Being Left Out of Team Huddle Leaves Commentators in Splits - WATCH

The second day of the ongoing West Indies vs England Test in Antigua witnessed a hilarious incident on the field. Before the start of an innings, it’s a usual norm that the fielding side gathers in a huddle and discuss the game plan before getting into the action. Joe Root & Co did the same thing prior to the beginning of West Indies innings.

As the English players grouped for a huddle, captain Root said the final words to his teammates before taking the field. But there was one player missing who had already taken his position. It was pacer Mark Wood.

He was left alone near the boundary. As the English players entered the field, Wood reacted hilariously to have missed out on the huddle. His actions left the commentator in splits.

Here’s the video:

Joe Root wanted a team huddle, but there was one player missing…Classic Mark Wood 😂#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/RRUlBwoOGW — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) March 9, 2022

The Windies were off to a decent start in response to England’s 311. Root’s men managed to scalp some quick wickets after breaking an 83-run opening stand. However, the had to toil hard to get each batter out. In comparison to England’s innings, the hosts found it easier to get runs.

West Indies ended Day 2 at 202/4 with Nkrumah Bonner (34*) and Jason Holder (43*) remaining unbeaten. Among the England bowlers, all of Craig Overton, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Ben Stokes ended with a wicket apiece.

The day began with England adding only 43 runs to their overnight total. Jonny Bairstow moved from 109 to 140 off 259 balls before he was last man out.

In reply, openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell cruised past lunch and hit 13 boundaries and a six until Campbell’s dismissal ended their opening paertnership. Campbell was out down the leg side for 35. Captain Brathwaite reached his fifty in only 62 balls but was out for 55 by fast bowler Mark Wood.

