Will CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 be Held in Hybrid Mode? SC Might Decide Today

Class 10 and class 12 board exam aspirants of the national boards - CBSE and CISCE - might have the option of taking the board exams in online mode. A group of six students had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking urgent directions to both boards to hold exams in hybrid mode. This means, students would have the option of taking exams either in offline or in online mode. As of now, both boards are holding exams in offline mode.

The matter will be heard by a Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar. The plea is filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala who will be representing students in the court today. In the petition, students have cited Covid-19 as the reason behind their demand.

Claiming that the Covid-19 cases are on a rise once again, the petition demands that holding board exams can act as a ‘super spreader’ event. “At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to Covid 19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health,” the plea states.

While the petition in court is filled by a group of six students, a large section of stakeholders have taken to Twitter, Facebook, Change.org and other platforms to voice their concerns. Students demand ‘vaccination before examination’ as well. Considering the Indian government is yet to roll out vaccines for teens, students demand better safety norms before exams are held in physical mode or the option of taking exams online for those who can.

CISCE had earlier announced that it will hold exams in both online and offline mode, however, it later revised its date sheet and changed the mode of the exam was made online only, like CBSE. The decision to hold offline exams came after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. The number of students who appear for CISCE is lesser than that of CBSE board exams.

