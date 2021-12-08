Will Expedite NEET PG Counselling Case, Health Ministry Assures Resident Doctors

A delegation from the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) held a meeting with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday regarding the NEET PG counselling 2021. The resident doctors have called a nationwide protest regarding the delay in the counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021.

In an official statement released after the meeting, FORDA said that the health minister has taken note of their grievances and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will get the case mentioned in the Supreme Court for an early hearing.

The resident doctors, in the meantime, will continue with the agitation. Taking to Twitter, the association wrote, “A #FORDA delegation led by President, #FORDA had a meeting today with Hon’ble @mansukhmandviya Sir. The agitation will continue & a virtual meeting will be held with State #RDAs today, 6:30 p.m onwards, to decide the future course of action."

“He (Health Minister) also said the MOHFW will try to get the case regarding the NEET PG 2021 counselling and the case pertaining to the reservation policy delinked to expedite the process," wrote the delegation adding that the minister, however, hasn’t given any official statement yet as the mater is “sub judice" and asked them to call off the agitation.

The delegation said it will conduct a virtual meeting with State Resident Doctor’s Associations (RDAs) to decide the “future course of action." The RDA had suspended the OPD services from November 27 and routine services from December 3, the delegation mentioned in a letter to the health minister, dated December 4.

In the letter, the delegation said healthcare institutions in Indian are running short of an “adequate workforce of resident doctors, with no admission in the current academic year yet. With the possibility of future COVID-19 pandemic wave looming large, the situation will be disastrous for the healthcare sector with its bearing on the country’s population," it read.

