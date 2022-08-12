Will NEET & JEE Main Be Merged Into CUET? Here' What We Know So Far

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering a proposal to merge the three biggest entrance exams in the country, namely NEET, JEE Main, and CUET, as per reports. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was launched this year and in its debut year, the entrance exam has got over 1 million applications. Now, the experts are contemplating if engineering and medical education too can be brought under the same ambit.

Talking to TOI, the UGC chairperson M Jagdeesh has said that the move is aimed at reducing stress and logistics for students. He claims that students take on an average of two exams if not all three. Thus, instead of testing students on similar subjects, again and again, it is being considered if we can have a common entrance exam. There is consensus yet on the same and stakeholders from all concerned fields will first discuss all aspects.

According to the media daily, a committee has been formed which will deliberate if instead of four subjects – math, physics, chemistry, and biology-related questions being asked in three different entrance exams, students can take one paper which can be a single window to the entrance exam. This, however, will make the exam high-stake hence, students will get two chances in a year at the exam.

Earlier too, the UGC chairperson had said that the ambit of CUET will be expanded and the commission is considering holding the exam twice a year. Single exams will also make it flexible for students to move from one stream to another if they do not make it to the merit of certain colleges or courses. The details thereof, are yet to be finalized.

With the merger of exams, over 43 lakh students can be expected to take the CUET – UG entrance exam, making it the biggest test ever. Based on the CUET result, the final result and rank could be given, if the merger is finalized. Thus, common counselling processes for medical, engineering, arts colleges can continue thereafter as per the current practice.

In the first-ever CUET, several errors were reported. Many students were told to go to a different exam centre and papers were cancelled in some centers too. If the exam is made universal, these glitches too will have to be taken care of. The exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

