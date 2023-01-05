Will Schools and Colleges be Closed Due to Covid-19?

Recently, a lot many news and screenshots are going viral on social media, in which it is being told that all the schools will remain closed for the next 20 days. In the viral screenshot, it is being claimed that the order to close schools and colleges has been issued by the government. However, the Press Information Bureau refuted such claims and said such reports are absolutely baseless.

PIB tweeted that the news of the issuance of the government order to close the schools and colleges is completely false. No such order has been issued. Along with this, PIB has also advised people to avoid such fake messages.

“Many news are being shared on social media claiming that due to #Covid19 there will be a lockdown in the country and schools/colleges will remain closed.#PIBFactCheck” tweeted Press Information of Bureau.

PIB claimed that all these claims are bogus and must do a fact check before sharing any such news related to Covid. PIB Fact Checked has debugged the claims.

After the fact check of PIB, it has become clear that no such guidelines have been issued at present. However, schools have been shut in many places such as Kanpur, Noida Lucknow, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi due to the cold wave taking over, and school timings were also changed in some parts of India due to the dense fog setting on the streets and causing low visibility. People are advised to believe only official source news and avoid any such misleading information.

