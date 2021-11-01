Will Shut Schools if There's Possibility of Another COVID-19 Wave: Manish Sisodia

Schools in Delhi have reopened today for all classes approximately after 19 months with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio did quick inspections on the first day across various government schools in the capital including taking attendance of kids, adherence to Covid-19 protocols, and speaking with students and teachers.

Rupashree Nanda of News18 caught up with Sisodia at the Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Mayur Vihar to know about his views on school reopening. Here are excerpts from the interview.

CNN News18: Schools have re-opened. The kids in standard 3 are very small. How do you think they will understand the caution that is needed to exercise while attending school?

Sisodia: To live with Covid is also a part of our education. We are saying repeatedly that one has to learn to live with Covid. If this generation and the next generation have to live with Covid, then they also have to learn how to do that. Now, it is a part of their education to learn to live with Covid, to wear masks, observe social distancing and follow protocols.

CNN News18: Is it a cause for concern that children have not been vaccinated yet as those vaccines are not yet available? Does it make them more susceptible to Covid especially in the classroom?

Sisodia: It is a big concern. That is why safety protocols are very important. We have kept all safety protocols in mind while re-opening. 50% of the capacity in all classes have been allowed to attend. We have advised those parents who feel that their kids cannot truly abide by the Covid protocols not to send them to school. Without the permission of parents, kids cannot be asked to attend school physically.

CNN News18: How are you looking at a possible next wave especially in the context of children?

Sisodia: Well, if necessary, we will shut down the school

CNN News18: Are you happy with the kind of precautions being followed?

Sisodia: Yes, kids are following the protocols and teachers are also following up with rigor. Slowly, children will be more at ease with these protocols. After all, today is just the first day.

CNN News18: Happy with the attendance on the first day?

Sisodia: Yes. Very much. We had allowed only 50% of the children per class.

CNN News 18: Delhi’s positivity rate is slowly inching towards 1 % ( it was 0.08% yesterday), number of daily cases has also started rising beyond 45. What is the concern within the government regarding Covid cases?

Sisodia: When we were conducting 90,000 tests per day then 30-40 people tested positive. Now if on some days 45 are testing positive, on other days 30 test positive. Right now, there is no cause for concern. The future of these kids is getting wasted. These kids are right now in third grade - whatever they should have learned in the third grade, second grade or first grade is missing from their lives. For instance, online classes cannot suffice for kids in this class as they have to learn everything via activities. One may teach theory through the online method, but cannot teach about life’s practical lessons online. This is why it was important that schools should be reopened for kids.

CNN News 18: Another concern is the festive season. As you can see, markets are milling with crowds. Is that worrying that it may lead to another spike of cases in the capital?

Sisodia: It is worrying and it should be worrying. One has to be worried and apprehensive of every factor as this will lead us to be cautious. If there were no concern and fear, everyone would roam around without masks. This worry and apprehension are very much legitimate as they will make us adhere to Covid protocols.

CNN News 18: In case there is a spike, what are the steps that the government has taken so that lives are not lost immediately?

Sisodia: Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal we are constantly boosting our capacity to meet any challenge that results from a spike in cases. We have already battled the fourth wave of Covid in Delhi. If there is any need, we are prepared to deal with yet another wave of Covid but hope with the grace of the Almighty, this does not happen.

