Will the Pattern of NDA Exam Change This Year? All You Need to Know

The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam conducted by UPSC is considered to be one of the most prestigious exams in India. The exam is conducted twice a year and an average of 400 candidates are selected through a recruitment process. The first examination for 2021 has already been conducted and the candidates are waiting for the second one now. The UPSC will be conducting a written exam for NDA 2021 on November 14, 2021. The commission had invited the applications from June 9 to 29.

NDA Exam 2021: Update

On September 8, the Supreme Court, in its interim order, had said that women should also be included in the NDA and NA exams. Days after the order, the central government said that from now on, women will also be able to appear in NDA/NA examination. Following this, several questions of concern were raised by the candidates over the possibility of change in examination pattern after the decision of the Supreme Court and Central Government.

The central government, in its reply to the apex court, said that it will keep the exam pattern the same this year as well. However, from next year some changes may be introduced in the process of examination.

The admit cards for the exams will be issued soon.

Important documents to carry on examination day:

Voter ID

Aadhar card

Ration card

Passport

Bank passbook

Driving license

