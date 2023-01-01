Winter Vacations: Schools Closed in Various States due to Cold Waves

As a massive cold wave has gripped various parts of North India, schools have been closed in many states. In such a situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. As a precaution, the education department of many states has issued an order to keep the schools closed.

These include many states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Latest update on school closure can be checked here.

Delhi

Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a circular directing that all schools in Delhi should be closed from January 1 to 15. During this, all the schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed. At the same time, provisions have been made in the circular so that the studies of Class 9 to Class 12 are not affected.

Haryana

Haryana Education Minister Kanwarpal Gurjar has announced the closure of government schools in the state from January 1 to 15. He says that due to the increasing outbreak of cold, there is fog in the morning, due to which there is a fear of accidents. Hence the state has decided to keep the schools of the state closed till January 15.

Bihar

The Bihar government has also declared a holiday in government schools of the state from December 26 to 31 in view of the cold. It has also been said that if the weather conditions do not improve, then the vacation period can be extended even further.

Punjab

The Punjab government has also announced the closure of state schools. The state government has ordered that all schools in the state will remain closed till January 1, 2023. In view of the increasing cold in the state, the government has taken this decision. All government and private schools coming under the state will have to follow this rule.

Madhya Pradesh

In view of the increasing cold in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to close all the schools in the state. Due to the cold, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the closure of schools from December 25 to 31.

Chhattisgarh

The weather is increasing getting colder in Chhattisgarh. In view of this, the government of Chhattisgarh has announced holidays in all the schools of the state. There will be holidays in all the schools of the state from December 28.

Uttar Pradesh

In view of the severe cold wave going on in the country, like many states, UP has also closed the schools. Due to the cold wave, schools will remain closed in 7 districts including Meerut, Bareilly and Aligarh from December 26 to January 1. At the same time, the school will remain open for the students of class 9th to 12th. Apart from this, there has been a change in the time from class 9 to class 12. For students from 9th to 12th, the school will open from 9 am to 12 noon only.

Rajasthan

In view of the severe cold, it has been decided to close the schools of Rajasthan. In view of the problems caused by the cold in the state, a 12-day winter vacation has been announced in the schools of Rajasthan. Winter vacation has been done in the schools of Rajasthan from December 25 itself. This vacation will continue till January 5. Rajasthan Board has extended the winter vacations for the students.

Jammu and Kashmir

The snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir has disrupted life, in view of which winter vacation have started in all the schools of Jammu and Kashmir. A 10-day winter vacation has been announced here from December 26. This vacation will last till January 4.

