Wipro Employees Resume Work Today After 18 Months as Indian Tech Giants Start Work from Office

As things are getting back to normal with lower Covid-19 cases, Wipro employees are resuming working from the office from today, September 13, after a gap of 18 months. Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji announced the same through a tweet.

Premji has also informed that the company will opt for a hybrid model of working which means employees will be required to work from the office twice a week only and work remotely on other days. The employees will be allowed entry after a QR scan and temperature check. Those facing any issue with QR scan can get back to the office helpdesk for the same and carry out the process.

He also said that the employees are fully vaccinated, and the official work will be carried out safely with adherence to social distancing norms and Covid-19 guidelines.

Earlier on July 14, during the company’s 75th annual general meeting, Premji shared that nearly 55 per cent of its employees in India, that is, more than 35,000 have been vaccinated. At present, the company has about two lakh employees in the country.

In the company’s annual report, it stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans and enabled remote working during the pandemic. Less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from the office amid the pandemic. Now the company opted for a hybrid model of working by calling staff into the office for a few days a week while allowing them to work remotely on other days.

Not just Wipro, other tech giants are also asking their employees to return office. Tata Consultancy Services is planning to resume office by 2021 end or early next year. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has said that the company is planning to call back 70-80 per cent of the employees and that almost 90 per cent of the staff are vaccinated. While Apple has asked its employees to work from office three days a week.

Employees at Infosys have been asking the company to allow employees to join office on the basis of “personal preference" while at HCL Tech, about three per cent of the employees have already started going to office. Nagarro is reopening its office in Gurugram and Nasscom, like Wirpo will follow the hybrid model and allow only 30 per cent occupancy in the office.

As per the industry watchers, this hybrid model of working will pave a way for a more inclusive workforce enabling job creation in tier III and IV locations. It is also likely to enhance the participation of women in the workforce as they will have the flexibility to work from home.

