Wipro is Hiring Engineering Graduates for Analysts' Posts, Freshers, Young Professionals Can Apply

IT service provider Wipro has announced a recruitment drive for engineering graduates to be hired as graduate engineers trainees (GET) for its Noida campus. As per the official statement, the candidates will be recruited for the role of analyst – configuration. Before hiring, the firm will test who can deliver clear analysis, test plans, and standard operating procedures for project work.

The selected candidates will also be required to ensure that the system configuration is operating as per requirements. The company offers a five-day workweek to finally recruit candidates.

Wipro GET Hiring: Eligibility Requirements

Graduates who have completed BCA, B.SC -IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B-tech, and MCA can apply for the jobs.

Freshers, as well as those with work experience 0- 1 year, are eligible for this recruitment.

The candidates will be required to sign a service agreement for one year.

The applicants must be familiar with testing concepts & SDLC, possess excellent troubleshooting and communication skills.

Wipro GET Hiring: How to apply

Step 1: The eligible graduates can apply for this recruitment drive as soon as possible by visiting the official portal of Wipro career https://careers.wipro.com.

Step 2: They will be required to click on the application link for respective vacancies and proceed to fill in all the required details and submit.

Step 3: The Wipro will share the hiring process and their details on candidates’ registered contact details. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official portal of Wipro.

Recently, the company closed the online registration process for Wipro Elite National Talent Hunt 2021 (NTH). The Elite NTH 2021 is conducted to recruit the best of 2021 engineering graduates for the post of project engineer across the country. Candidates possessing a bachelor degree in engineering/technology or 5 Year Integrated-M.Tech degree were invited to participate in this initiative.

