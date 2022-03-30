Wipro is Hiring Freshers, Here's How You Can Apply too

Indian global software major Wipro has invited applications from graduates for various posts in several locations. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Wipro — wipro.com. They can apply for the posts of graduate engineer trainee, service desk analyst and developer. The job advertisement has not mentioned the last date to apply for the posts, so candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

Wipro Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Both freshers and experienced candidates having a related graduate degree can apply for the post of graduate engineer trainee. Graduate degree holders in any discipline can apply for the post of service desk analyst. In order to be eligible to apply for the post of developer, candidates must have a computer science or related graduate degree. Both freshers and experienced candidates can apply for the post of developer as well, reported TechGig.

Advertisement

Also read| Bombay High Court Recruiting Staff Car Driver, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 63,200

Wipro Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Wipro and open the career page

Step 2: Now use the search bar and type the job name and its locations in it

Step 3: Click on the title of the job you want to apply for and then select ‘Apply’

Step 4: Provide your details and fill the application form

Step 5: Save the application form for future use

The job locations vary for the different posts. For graduate engineer trainees, the job location is Noida, for service desk analyst, it is Pune and for the developer post, the job location is Gurugram.

Wipro Recruitment 2022: Responsibilities

The responsibilities for the post of graduate engineer trainee include performing coding and ensuring optimal software or module development. Selected candidates will have to be instrumental in understanding the requirements and design of the product/software.

Read| IIT-Bombay Graduate Raj Subramaniam to be New FedEx President, Meet Indian Top Bosses from IIT B

Candidates selected for the post of service desk analyst will be responsible for primary user support and customer service. They will be required to respond to queries from all calls, portal, emails and chats from the client. In addition, they will also have to record events and problems and their resolutions in logs. For the post of developer, the responsibilities include designing, testing and maintaining software programs for operating systems or applications which need to be deployed at a client end.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.