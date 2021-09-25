WIPRO Organizes National Talent Hunt for College Students, Winners to get Job

Wipro has organised a National Talent Hunt under its Elite programme to hire freshers. The IT service provider is conducting Elite NTH 2021 to recruit the best of 2021 for engineering graduates and those who make it through will be selected for the post of project engineers at the IT giant.

Those willing to make a career in the IT sector can participate in this recruitment drive. Candidates with a Bachelor degree in engineering or technology or a five-year integrated-MTech degree can grab this opportunity.

WIPRO Elite NTH 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed classes 10, and 12 with at least 60% marks from any recognised board of education. In graduation, the candidates need to have a minimum of 65% marks. It must be noted that only full-time courses are eligible, no part-time or correspondences or distance learning education in either 10th or 12th or degree will be accepted. Only Indian citizens are allowed to participate in this recruitment drive

WIPRO Elite NTH 2021: Selection Process

Every eligible candidate will be required to go through an online assessment comprising three stages. The first test will be of aptitude which includes logical ability, quantitative ability, English or verbal) ability. It will be a 48 minutes test.

The second will be a written communication test or essay writing competition for a duration of 20 minutes

The third stage will be a 60-minute online programming test in which candidates can choose any one of the programming languages from Java, C, C++ or Python for the coding.

Those who pass the online assessment will have to go through further called for technical interviews and HR interviews. The shortlisted candidates will be informed of their registered e-mails or other means of communication provided at the time of registration.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact manager.campus@wipro.com with the subject “Elite NTH 2021" and same will be responded within three working days,” reads the official statement.

