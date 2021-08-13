With CGL 2020 Exam, SSC Restarts Biometric Attendance

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has restarted the biometric attendance of candidates for the Combined Graduate level examination 2020. The attendance was taken by using thumb impressions which was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the same has been reinitiated with the CGL exam and other subsequent examinations from August 13 onwards will also follow the new norm.

The commission has released a notification regarding the same on its official website ssc.nic.in. The official statement reads, “Candidates of CGL exam 2020 and subsequent examinations are hereby informed that with effect from 13.08.2021, (Tier 1 of CGLE 2020), biometric registration of the candidates will be re-started.” The examinees will have to register their left thumb impression at the examination venue to mark their attendance. Read the official notification here

The commission has also instructed the examination venue and concerned authority to take proper care of sanitization and ensure that all the biometric devices will be sanitized after every use.

With a continuous decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, the situations are getting back to normal, hence, the departments have started conducting examinations that were pending for last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

SSC too has started the CGLE 2020 Tier 1 from today onwards. The exam is being conducted in online mode. Students are required to carry a hard copy of the SSC CGL admit card along with a valid photo identity card. The SSC CGL paper is conducted for graduates to recruit them for the various posts. The paper is a computer-based examination of 1 hour. In total 100 questions are asked from 4 sections - General Knowledge, English, Maths and Reasoning. Each question is of 1 mark and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong attempt. The exams are conducted in three shifts from 9 am to 10 am,1 pm to 2 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm.

The students are advised to reach the exam centre on or before the reporting time to avoid hassle and gatherings. They will be also required to undergo thermal screening at the entry of the exam centre. For more details visit the SSC’s official website.

