With Few Lengthy Questions, JEE Main Moderately Difficult, Claim Students

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 paper- 2 was of moderate level as per students. The BArch or paper (2A) mathematics section was between moderate to difficult level. Students reported that numerical based section had few lengthy questions involving calculations. More weightage was given to chapter of 3D geometry.

The aptitude section was between easy to moderate level and questions were asked mostly from 3-dimensional figures. The drawing section questions were quite easy. One question involved drawing and coloring the scene of a Holi festival, question on colour scheme of logo of Burger King and another question was to redraw a given figure with correct proportions (1:500), said Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida.

For the BPlanning or Paper (2B), students said the paper was of moderate level. The mathematics paper had a few questions from calculus. More weightage was given to vector and 3D geometry. The aptitude questions were between easy to moderate level. Questions were asked mostly from 3D shapes viewed from different angles. The planning section of Paper 2B was of easy level. Fewer questions were asked from Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).

The marks for both BArch and BPlanning is 400 each. The BArch mathematics had a total of 30 questions. The marking scheme for both multiple choice questions and numerical based questions includes four marks for correct response, and a negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer. The aptitude section had total 50 questions while the drawing section had two questions of 50 marks each.

The BPlanning mathematics too had total 30 questions while the aptitude section had 50 multiple choice questions. The planning section had a total of 25 questions. The marking scheme for BPlanning remains the same as BArch.

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 will continue till June 29. It is being held in two shifts. The engineering entrance is being held despite demands from students seeking postponement of the exam due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme. Several students fear that the situation isn’t safe for them to reach the examination centre.

