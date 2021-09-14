With IT Offices Reopening, 86% Professionals Prefer Hybrid Work, Says Essential for Work-life Balance: Survey

As many as 86 per cent of professionals in India believe that a hybrid work model will help them strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives. About 35 per cent of professionals are burnt out due to increased workload amid the pandemic and 34 per cent say they are more stressed because of working remotely. This comes amid top IT companies like Wipro, TCS reopening offices but in a hybrid mode.

To shelter from such distressing times, professionals are prioritising their well-being and finding ways to strike the right balance. 52 per cent of the workforce believes that work-life balance is just as important as their salary (52 per cent). Looking into the future, the Indian workforce is convinced that a hybrid work model can alleviate their distress and help them disconnect.

The study revealed by the LinkedIn ‘Future of Work’ Study 2021 surveyed 1,108 respondents in the age group of 16 to 68, who have worked from home during the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions. The survey captured the sentiment of the Indian workforce towards the impact of remote work, their plans to return to work, and work model preferences for the future.

Meanwhile, some professionals in India are keen to go back to the office, hybrid or not. The study shows that 72 per cent of respondents think working from home would negatively impact their career growth while 55 per cent said their professional learnings had already taken a severe hit. Among the reasons, 54 per cent said “less face-time with bosses and leaders”, while 34 per cent said “it gets harder to learn from peers remotely”.

The study further revealed that 46 per cent of India’s workforce wants to go back to the office, full time because it makes them feel more productive and successful in a workplace setting. In fact, 71 per cent of respondents agree that those who choose to work more from the office are more likely to be favoured by bosses or leaders. 89 per cent of professionals also think going back to the workplace will help their finances because it’ll allow them to work more hours and make more money.

The study also finds that 72 per cent want to go back because they don’t want to miss out on the fun while 50 per cent say they simply enjoy being around other people and colleagues.

As many as 93 per cent professionals agree that working from home during the pandemic has positively impacted their physical health. 58 per cent of professionals feel they are eating healthier while 51 per cent found extra time to exercise more frequently when working remotely. In fact, 42 say they want to work remotely going forward because it allows them to ‘choose work hours and location’ 42 per cent and 39 per cent said they want to ‘spend more time with their loved ones’.

“Organizations are rethinking their entire work models, culture, and values, while employees are rethinking not just how they work, but why they work,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

