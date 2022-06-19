Woman Clears Class 10 exams After 37 Years, Son Says Mother's Achievement is a Lesson That Learning is a Non-stop Process

Thirty seven years after quitting school due to financial trouble in her family, a woman from Maharashtra has cleared her Class 10 or SSC exams. Sharing the heartwarming story on social media platform LinkedIn, her son Prasad Jambhale wrote that he is proud of his mother’s achievement.

“So, the story goes back when my mother was of the age 16 years, her father died and the financial crisis followed, to ensure that her siblings continue their education, she had to quit the education and start working,” the post read.

Nearly four decades later, Kalpana Achyut was inspired to take up schooling by a local school teacher who informed her about a new government scheme where the people who have not completed their Class 10 now can take their exams. The cost of the training and studying material was paid for by the government, the post informed.

She resumed schooling in December last year but kept her plans of re-appearing in the exam a secret from her family and son. The son who lived in Ireland came to know about his mother’s plan when he returned to India earlier this year. “One day when I was back in India, she showed me her notebook and I was amazed to see how good she was in algebra and English. She also showed me photos that how their group of people who left education are now celebrated, as they have decided to resume studies after so long, ” he wrote.

When the Maharashtra Board results were declared earlier this month, Kalpana Achyut not just cleared the exam but scored 79.60 per cent.

In concluding the post, Prasad Jambhale added that his mother’s achievement was a lesson and that learning is a non-stop process. The post received over 37,000 likes on LinkedIn with a flood of comments hailing the woman’s extraordinary feat.

In a similar story, Pimpri resident Jyoti Lokhande, who is a mother of two, cleared her Class 12 exams after having quit school in 2009.

