Women Can Also Take UPSC NDA And NA Exam. Here Are Some Challenges

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to allow women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) Exam from this session. The application process for the same started on September 24. The interested and eligible candidates can apply until October 8.

The women appearing for the NDA exam from this year will have to face some challenges, though. Only male candidates could appear in this exam until now, but the Supreme Court recently ruled that women, too, should be allowed to appear for the NDA Exam.

The recruitment board selects the eligible candidates after following several strict procedures, including difficult training. And therefore, making new rules regarding medical fitness and other standards for female candidates in such a short time is a big challenge for the board.

Apart from this, the candidates successfully passing the NDA exam have to stay on the premises of the training institute. The governing body will be required to build a separate infrastructure for the women candidates in a short time.

According to the available information, the UPSC had started the application process for NDA & NA EXAM 2021 on September 24 and the last date of application was fixed October 8.

The women candidates have been given only 15 days to apply and many are still not aware of the recruitment of women in NDA.

