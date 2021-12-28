Women Continue to be More Employable Yet Less Hired by Corporates: India Skills Report

The percentage of employable female resources is much higher than that of males, reveals the India Skills Report 2022. As many as 55.44 per cent of women were considered highly employable which is around 10 per cent higher than males. Among male students, as many as 45.97 per cent of students have the required skills to be employable.

Despite being highly skilled, the number of females being employed is lesser than that of males. According to the report, men are employed more than women with just over 32 per cent of women participating in the workforce as of 2021.

Women are taking up jobs owing to their high employability rank in India, which is evident from the number of test-takers who are employed most of them being women. The report also states that more women will enter the workforce to create a balance and take advantage of India’s vast, diverse talent pool.

“According to the United Nations, 36 per cent of gender participation is due to the fact that over 2 billion women are employed in the informal sector, in areas of South America, Asia, and Africa. With a highly employable youth population in India, the odds will be reversed in time. The increased number of women with access to quality education in India is a hopeful indicator of equal gender participation across diverse industries and sectors," the report states.

Telangana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have the highest number of female employable resources, while Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have the highest number of male employable resources, ISR states. While Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata are rising in the number of employable female talent.

When it comes to the availability of female resources in tier 1 and 2 cities, the uneven distribution of resources in highly developed areas is the cause for less employment for many women in the nation. The survey revealed that Pune had a high employability score, with 78.1 per cent employable males but only 37.94 per cent employable females.

“The overall employability, however, among women remains higher and should be leveraged in the coming year by the corporate and skilling initiatives pan India. Compared to last year, there are a number of new entries that have risen up the ranks to indicate the success of nationwide and state-run skilling initiatives," the report highlights.

Several cities from Kerala and Tamil Nadu have featured in the top 10 cities with highly employable resources. Tamil Nadu has the least number of employable female resources in this year’s evaluation but has a huge share of male employability. Several cities from Kerala had a huge improvement in female and male employability, with a lot of talent to leverage in the coming year.

