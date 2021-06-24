Work Hard, Go Extra Mile, Harsha Bhogale Tells IIM Udaipur's New MBA Batch

“Always remember there is no room for shortcuts; you need to work hard, you need to go the extra mile," said Harsh Bhogle, eminent sports commentator and journalist while addressing students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur at the annual engagement and learning program - Unnati ’21, conducted by the institute for the incoming MBA batch of 2021-23.

Bhogle, who is also a board member of IIM-Udaipur spoke on ‘preparedness for challenges’ to the management students. While addressing the virtual audience from the UK, he advised, “Give your 100 per cent every time, give the best you can. There is only one life we all have; live it to the full. Stress is overrated yet dangerous. It should not make you fall into the trap of not doing anything. Excellence should drive you."

He further said, “The pandemic has taught us all to be patient enough for things to go back to normal. Eventually, we will be back to our regular daily routine. Be passionate in your life; love what you do. Say yes to challenges, and it will transform you as an individual.” He further drew cricketing parallels to illustrate the insights, including from the just concluded World Test Championship.

The lecture series is part of the nine-day workshop, which began on June 19 and will conclude on June 27 . The workshop, claims IIM-Udaipur, aimed to facilitate building a learning mindset among the incoming students. The three modules of the intervention were building resilience, building a new world skillset, and learning agility and enhancing efficacy in the virtual world.

The ‘building resilience’ module was designed to help participants get sensitised to external and internal factors that can lead to anxiety and stress. The ‘Building a new world skillset / learning agility’ was aimed for the participants to differentiate between growth and fixed mindset and the last module, ‘Enhancing efficacy in the virtual world’ helped the participants understand how to ace the virtual world by creating a presence in a one-on-one and group environment.

