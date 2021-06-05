World Environment Day: List of Online Courses to Pursue

Every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch. Globally, we are losing about 4.7 million hectares of tropical forest every year, claims UN data. From forests to oceans, humans have destroyed the environment. To allow more mindful use of the natural resources and start the conversation towards restoration, every year on June 5, is commemorated as World Environment day. this year, the celebrations have gone digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who wish to learn, be more aware, and action-oriented in their ways to approach the environment, here is a list of courses from top universities across the world -

From Climate Science to Action: The course is offered by World Bank Group via Coursera. It is a 15-hours course for beginners and is offered free of course. In the course, the learner will know about the regional climate change impacts and sector-specific strategies to increase resilience and move towards a low-carbon future. In a four-week course, learners will get recourses including interactive video talk by renowned climate scientist and practitioner, carbon footprint tracker among others. As a final project, learners will have to create a digital artifact.

Energy within Environmental Constraints: The course is offered by Harvard University via edX. It is a self-paced course estimated to be for 10-weeks with 3 to 5 hours of learning every week. Certificate-earners will need chemistry and physics at the high school level, as well as basic algebra. However, the majority of the course is accessible to anyone. The course aims at teaching basic engineering, environmental science, and economics of our energy system, and techniques to estimate costs and carbon impacts.

System Thinking for Sustainability - Complex Systems Analysis: The course is offered by Futurelearn. It is a 12-week course with about four weeks of study per hour. It is an online course offered at USD 39 per month. The course is best suited for professionals who want to leverage systems thinking to better understand complex systems, and take practical steps to drive sustainable change. The course aims at teaching sustainable development frameworks that can be applied across industries.

Introduction to Environmental Law and Policy: The course is offered by The University of North Carolina of Chapel Hill and is offered online via Coursera. It’s a free course with about 15-hours of coursework. The course teachers about law, environmental law, and environmental protection. The course teaches existing legal regimes governing pollution, water law, endangered species, toxic substances, environmental impact analyses, and environmental risk.

Professional Certificate in Environmental Management for Sustainability: The course is offered by the University System of Maryland and is available online at edx. After persuing the course, the learner can become an environmental steward, claims the official website. It’s a five-month course with about 5-8 hours per week of work. It is available at a fee of Rs 39,170. the course teaching several aspects including how to use case-study analyses to develop effective recommendations for best-practice environmental policy, creating create personal philosophy for advising policy-makers, business leaders, and other environmental stakeholders.

International Business Environment: The course is offered by the University of London and available online via Coursera. It is an online course with about 10 hours of online study required to finish the course. In the course, one can learn about analysis methods, including PESTLE, SWOT, and Boston Box Matrices, as well as the applications of Porter’s Five Forces. If completed successfully, your certificate from this specialization can also be used as part of the application process for the University of London Global MBA programme.

