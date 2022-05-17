World Hypertension Day 2022: Most Stressful Jobs Around the World

The World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17 in a bid to increase awareness of hypertension and educate people about the problems caused due to hypertension. This year’s on World Hypertension Day, the theme is ‘Know Your Numbers’.

Now a days, many people between the age group of 20-40 are complaining of mental health issues and unfortunately this number is only increasing. Here are a list of high stress jobs and can lead to hypertension, among its employees.

World Hypertension Day: What is Hypertension?

According to World Health Organisation, Hypertension is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. This medical condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases. However, this disease is preventable and controllable if an individual will take proper care of his health.

World Hypertension Day: Most Stressful Jobs Around the World

As many working professionals have complained of the conditions, here is a list of most stressed out jobs, not just in India but world-wide. As per CareerCast, the top ten stressed jobs include:

Rank 1: Enlisted Military Personnel

Rank 2: Firefighter

Rank 3: Airline Pilot,

Rank 4: Police Officer,

Read | As Work From Office Begins, Indian Employees Want to Change the Way Offices Work

Rank 5: Broadcaster,

Rank 6: Event Coordinator,

Rank 7: Newspaper Reporter,

Rank 8: Public Relations Executive,

Rank 9: Senior Corporate Executive and Taxi Driver jobs

Rank 10: Taxi Drivers

World Hypertension Day: Employers’ role

As per a recent study called, ‘As Uncertainty Remains, Anxiety and

Stress Reach a Tipping Point at Work’ by, Oracle, the pandemic has made the matter worse for the mental health issues and even for those who were working from home.

The survey which had 12,000 employees, managers, HR leaders, and C-level executives as participants, across 11 countries reveled that 78 per cent say the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health. “Mental health at work is not just a workplace issue; it’s spilling over into people’s personal lives, especially those who have been working from home,” claims the survey report.

Of the total surveyed people, 85 per cent say their mental health issues

are causing sleep deprivation, poor physical health, reduced happiness at home, suffering family relationships, or isolation from friends.

Stating that their is less done by the employers to tackle the mental health issues, it said, that 76 per cent feel that of workers believe their company

should be doing more to protect the mental health of their workforce.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.