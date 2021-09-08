World Literacy Day 2021: List of Scholarships for Underprivileged Kids That Offers Basic Education

World Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8 to spread awareness about literacy and promote quality education to make people self-reliant and skillful.

The idea of Literacy Day originated at the World Conference of Ministers of Education held in Tehran in 1965. UNESCO declared the celebration of World Literacy Day on an international level on October 26, 1966.

In India, anyone above the age of seven who can read and write in any language is considered to be literate. Here is a list of scholarships that can children from underprivileged sections of society will gain literacy, respect, and a social and probably economic status.

National Book Fund - Grants for Educational Materials

The NBF provides educational materials to both adult literacy and basic education programs to help teach adults and children to read. It also supports literacy programmes that are unable to afford to buy books for students hence, the instructors had to teach without them or the students had to share worn-out books with other students. NBF provides them with the required materials to continue their education.

Digital Bharati Covid Scholarship

Like the Jyoti Prakash scheme, this scholarship programme also supports children who have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19. Those studying between classes 1 to 12 can apply for the programme. Candidates will also be provided with educational subscriptions of edtech companies along with tablets or laptops.

Pre-Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities

Offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, this scholarship, as the name suggests is for students of classes 1 to 10 belonging to the minority communities. Those belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi/Zoroastrian communities can apply for the scholarship. However, they are required to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the examination they last appeared for. Further, the annual family income should be less than one lakh rupees per annum. The students will get admission fees, tuition fees, and maintenance allowance.

Mazda Foundation

This foundation aims to help organisations seeking funding to promote education and literacy. According to the foundation, if the organisation’s project is in tune with the foundation’s mission, they offer grants to carry forward their mission. The Mazda Foundation primarily considers grant applications from organisations located in the US.

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Program 2021

This programme supports children who are left with little or no financial support for their further education due to a COVID-19 crisis in their families. It is open for students from class 1 to graduation. Those who have either lost parent(s) or an earning member of the family or loss of job of an earning family member, can apply for the programme. Candidates will get up to Rs 30,000 per year as well as mentorship benefits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here