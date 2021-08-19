World Photography Day 2021: Online Courses That Could Make Your Photos go Viral

In this age of Instagram, mobile photography has become the new norm and professional cameras are used mostly by experts. From basic food photography to landscapes, youngsters rely heavily on their mobile phones. However, not everyone can ace it. There are basic skills such as light, exposure, editing that one needs to brush up on to get that perfect shot.

On World Photography Day 2021 today, here are some short online courses to pursue to stand out on your social media.

Mobile Photography Basics for Instagram Success - Skill Share

To be taught by Instagram photographer Tyson Wheatley, participants will learn everything about smartphone photography to authentically build photos, followers, and brands on Instagram. In this 30 minute class, you will be taught about capturing photos of people, landscapes, and street scenes. By the end of the class, you’ll have the necessary tools and skills to share photographs perfect for the Instagram community as well as storytelling strategies.

Complete Photography : 21 Courses in 1 [Beginner to Expert] - Udemy

This course breaks down some difficult photography language into easy, understandable language. The program will teach basic photography concepts such as exposure triangle, ISO, shutter speed, aperture, as well as advanced photography concepts, histograms, light metering, RAW format, Adobe Photoshop. By the end, of course, you will know how to earn money through stock photography. The course fee is set at Rs 12,160.

Improve Your Mobile Photography Skills - LinkedIN Learning

These seven hours courses will teach candidates about how to improve their photos and basic tactics like lightroom, creating composite illustrations from photos with Adobe apps as well as iPhone and iPad Photography with iOS 13. The course is for free and you can earn a certificate at the end of the course.

Online Mobile Phone Photography Course - Indian Institute of Photography

Learn to enhance your pictures and transform your social media through this course. By the end of the course, you will have a good professional judgment in spotting or taking photos. The online course is for Rs 1980 and you will also earn a certificate at the end of the course.

iPhone & Android Photography Course - Shaw Academy

Through this, you will learn how to take high-quality, great photos using iPhones or Android devices. Some of the basic things you will learn through this course include understanding how the camera works on mobile devices, how to edit photos using apps and improve photo composition. The fee for the four-week course is Rs 600.

