World Youth Skill Day 2021: List of Most In-Demand Skills & Salaries They Draw

The Covid-19 pandemic might have led many companies to hand over pink slips to employees, however, demand for niche job skills has not dried up. Companies are recruiting talents for the selected roles that require specialized certifications in niche skills across multiple segments. With enterprises moving to digital, there are hundreds of jobs openings across several large IT firms, which pay a premium to retain and hire talents. Tech companies are not only offering thousands of job openings but also offers around 50-60 per cent average hikes.

After acquiring formal education, students’ main aim is to get the highest paying jobs in India that justifies all those years of hard work. Youth look forward to a career that rewards them with a high salary. Money is the best motivator when it comes to choosing a career path. Here is list of top skills and salaries they demand.

These openings are mainly for the role of full-stack developers, data engineers, React Native developers, DevOps, backend engineers, and machine learning. Here are some of the most in-demand skills and their salary ranges:

Fullstack engineers/developers: Entry-level full-stack developers can earn an annual salary of Rs 3,75,000 LPA, however, those with 1 to 4 years of experience can earn Rs 5,53,000 per annum.

Data engineers/analytics: As per a blog by UpGrad, the average initial salary of a data engineer/analytics ranges between 4 and12 LPAto certified experts.

React Native: An entry-level React. JS developer can expect an average salary of Rs 7,33,000 LPA.

SRE/DevOps: The average DevOps salary in India is Rs 6,74,202 LPA.

Machine learning: Machine learning professionals can earn an initial salary of Rs 5-6 lakhs per annum.

Backend engineers: An entry-level Backend developer/ engineer can expect an average compensation of Rs 6,80,680 LPA.

However, as per the data, with the experience of three to seven years, the salary expected can be anywhere between Rs 20 and22 LPA.

Apart from IT jobs, Healthcare, Data Industry, BFSI, Marketing, Chartered accountant are some of the highest paying jobs in India that have a huge demand.

