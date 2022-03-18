World Sleep Day: Work From Office to Worsen Sleeping Patterns, Affect Productivity, Says Survey

Returning back to office might dirupt the sleep pattern and subsequently the health and productivity, claim most employees according to a recent survey.

The ResMed-commissioned study, claims that in India, around 55 of adults face trouble sleeping at least three nights a week. Survey adds that 65 per cent of people in India fear that reopening of work from office will disrupt their sleep more.

The study, called ResMed Asia and Latin America Sleep Health, looked at the overall sleep habits and their impact on the well-being of respondents across the region. The survey conducted online by Atomik Research across India (5004), Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, and Mexico, found that the majority of the respondents, around 17,040 surveyed suffered from insufficient sleep or poor sleep quality, with only 21 percent of total respondents waking up feeling refreshed in the morning.

As per the survey, 81 per cent people in India agreed that bad sleeping habits can affect quality of life and said that getting enough sleep was important for keeping their immunity strong; 53 per cent tried to get more sleep to address this. Those struggling with sleep also cited mood changes (24 per cent) and difficulty concentrating through the day (21 per cent) as challenges.

“We embarked on this survey to investigate the importance of a good night’s sleep and its impact on one’s wellbeing,” said Carlos Montiel, Vice President, Latin America, and South Asia, ResMed. “The findings show us that people struggle to sleep at night and are looking to understand their sleep habits and sleep quality.”

Of the total surveyed people, 72 per cent of respondents said that insufficient sleep or poor quality of sleep had worsened their emotional state. The survey claimed that people in India are willing to take action to improve their sleep health to prevent it from further affecting their quality of life, with as many as 81 per cent saying bad sleeping habits can affect their quality of life.

Lack of awareness of sleep disorder

Only 34 per cent people who are surveyed were aware that snoring was a sign of a poor night’s sleep, resulting in 51 per cent of respondents using sleep trackers to keep records of sleep patterns and 35 percent expressing interest in keeping track of their health during sleep.

Spotlighting the need for awareness about sleep health, the survey highlighted that moreover, 59 per cent believe that snoring was a sign of a good night’s sleep, Many also continue to be unaware that the symptoms they face in relation to sleep could be signs of potential sleep disorders like Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). “The top three symptoms cited by both males and females surveyed in relation to their sleep include mood changes such as irritability or depression, morning headaches and excessive daytime sleepiness. Yet, amongst all surveyed, 32 per cent stated they have never heard of OSA," added the survey. Alarmingly, only 21 per cent of respondents surveyed have sought help from a general practitioner or a healthcare specialist.

The survey reports claim that over 80 percent of adults globally who have sleep apnea are undiagnosed and unaware that they suffer from sleep apnea . Common signs and symptoms such as excess weight, high blood pressure and diabetes can also alert you for OSA.

“Our goal at ResMed is to help people sleep, breathe, and live healthier, high-quality lives through better access to treatments and innovative solutions, said Carlos Montiel, vice president, Latin America, and South Asia, ResMed.

He added, “The insights from this survey underline the factors impacting sleep and highlight the need for more awareness around sleep disorders so that people struggling with insufficient sleep or poor sleep quality can get diagnosed and seek the right treatment if needed. By enabling better care, we can improve sleep habits and reduce the impact of chronic diseases.”

