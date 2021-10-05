World Teachers Day: Here's Why India & Rest of the World Celebrate Teachers' Day on Different Dates

October 5 marks World Teachers’ Day, exactly a month after the National Teachers’ Day celebrated in India on September 5. Both the days dedicated to teachers are celebrated on different dates to mark two events. For India, the teachers’ day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of its second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. World teachers day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 recommendations regarding status, teaching practices and rights of teachers.

The 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. World Teachers’ Day is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI).

Each year the theme of world teachers’ day is different. This year, the theme is ‘Teachers at the heart of education recovery’. In a joint statement, UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF, and Education International said, “On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers!"

Indian Teachers’ Day was commenced on Radhakrishnan’s birthday at his students’ request. When Radhakrishnan, a philosopher and teacher, held the vice president’s office, his students requested him to celebrate his birthday to which he said that his birthday should instead be observed as a celebration for all teachers.

Since 1962 — the year he took oath as the President of India — Teacher’s Day is celebrated on his birthday to commemorate his work, something he is believed to have considered a “proud privilege”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.