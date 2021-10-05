TCS Launches Free Course for Teachers on Forming Question Papers

TCS iON, the strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be launching a free certification course for educators today, on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day. The self-paced course is available for free. It will help teachers learn how to draft impactful question papers in line with the assessment reforms of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the company claims.

Titled ‘TCS iON Career Edge – The Art of Question Paper Construction’, the initiative has been taken “to help the educator community design high-quality question papers and assessments that truly test students’ learning, especially given the new assessment format announced by the CBSE and ICSE," the company says. The course was spearheaded by the late Prof HS Srivastava along with a large team of eminent experts. While the training will be held online, teachers will have to appear for physical tests.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “The last 16 months have been the most tumultuous time for educators across the country. Circumstances necessitated that we unlearn, learn, and adapt to new ways of teaching, and evaluating students. At TCS iON, we have been continuously working towards enabling schools, teachers, and educators with tools, techniques, and solutions to help simplify their day-to-day job. On the special occasion of World Teachers’ Day, we are elated to offer this free course to the teachers of India who are helping shape the future of our nation.”

TCS iON enables productive outcomes for educational institutions, government departments, organisations, and individual learners for efficient admission, learning and skilling, and recruitment.

Meanwhile, TCS — iON is also offering a 15-day free digital certification programme to train undergraduates and postgraduates with core employability skills. The programme called ‘Career Edge-Young Professional’ is free and accessible to all. Interested candidates can enrol by registering on the official website at tcsion.com. The 14 modules of the TCS iON digital learning programme will include topics to enhance verbal and non-verbal communication skills, improve presentations building, developing soft skills for the workplace, creating a strong resume and cover letter as well as how to ace corporate interviews.

