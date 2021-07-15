World Youth Skills Day 2021: Tech-based Skills a Priority Followed by Human Skills

Tech skills remain a strong priority among India’s youth followed by human skills, revealed a survey conducted by LinkedIn. More than half (51 per cent) of Gen Z Indians want employers to make skill-based hires today, as work experience remains a challenge.

The youth are sharpening their focus on upgrading their skills to improve their self-confidence (47 per cent), widen career opportunities (45 per cent), fast-track growth (34 per cent) and productivity (32 per cent). 46 per cent of Gen Z Indians are looking for mentors who can guide them towards the right skilling pathways.

Learning skills is important

The survey found that 60 per cent Gen Z Indians are learning the top five soft skills and only 30 per cent prefer to learn hard skills. The top five soft skills pursued by the youth includes creative thinking, problem-solving, time management, leadership, and effective communication. The top five hard skills include data science, marketing, engineering, financial management, and AI and automation.

The pandemic has also caused a great shift in employee needs and priorities, as more than half of Gen Z Indians want organizations to offer flexible schedules (52 per cent), more time off for upskilling (48 per cent), and equal access to physical and emotional healthcare provisions (48 per cent).

Gen Z Indians are also rooting for an inclusive workplace culture where employers communicate transparently (55 per cent), offer customised career growth plans (48 per cent), and make professional growth an experience, not a process (44 per cent).

Covid-19 impacted job seekers

72 per cent students and 65 per cent Gen Z Indians were professionally impacted during the second wave of COVID-19. 90 per cent of Gen Z job applicants are demotivated after job offer rejections.

72 per cent of students stated that internship opportunities had also greatly reduced during the pandemic’s second wave. Among those who are currently employed, 32 per cent of Gen Z Indians experienced a pay cut while 25 per cent lost a job opening because the company cancelled the job role due to the pandemic.

Redefining academic plans

A majority of Gen Z Indians are redefining their academic plans to cope with the changes at such a career-defining juncture. Consumer sentiment from the report shows that 85 per cent of Gen Z Indians are willing to take up online learning, despite ‘too many distractions at home’, ‘connectivity issues’, and ‘limited interaction with peers’. When asked how they choose their online courses, more than half of Gen Z Indians said they look for quality of faculty (58 per cent), affordability (56 per cent), and accessible content (52 per cent).

