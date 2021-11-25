Worried About Working From Office? 5 Online Courses to Help You Master Teamwork Skills

With work from home (WFH) coming to an end, after almost two years, employees are finding it hard to readjust to working from the office. A new survey by McKinsey research found out that 80 per cent of people reported that they enjoy working from home, 41 per cent say that they are more productive than they had been before and 28 per cent said that they are as productive. However, as most offices are resuming offline, one might feel a bit different joining the office again.

It would be crucial for team leaders and peers to be mindful of the impact that COVID-19 has had on everyone’s lives, both professionally and personally, and work towards creating an even stronger culture that is welcoming for their employees.

Here are five courses on Coursera professionals can enrol for, taking a step towards building a stronger connection with their peers.

Teamwork Skills, Communicating Effectively in Groups: In this course you will learn to make better decisions, be more creative and innovative, manage conflict and work with difficult group members, negotiate for preferred outcomes, improve group communication in virtual environments, develop a better overall understanding of human interaction, and work more effectively as a team. This is offered by the University of Colorado Boulder.

Adaptability and Resiliency: This four-module course that will give you knowledge and tools to become more adaptable and resilient in your workplace and in your life. It will teach you skills to do ‘Personal Advertisement’, ‘Planning Adaptability’ and ‘Resilience’. This course is by the University of California, Davis.

Life After COVID-19, Get Ready for our Post-Pandemic Future: This course will give you a clear forecast of the challenges and opportunities you’re most likely to encounter over the next 3-5 years, as a direct result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This course is by the University of California, Davis.

High Stakes Leadership, Leading in Times of Crisis: This course has been designed to help leaders, like you, learn how to effectively navigate the challenges of significant organisational disruptions. As a participant in this course, you’ll discover why an understanding of various stakeholder perspectives can inform and dramatically improve a leader’s response to events that threaten an organization’s very survival. This course is by the University of Michigan.

Inspiring and Motivating Individuals: In this course, you will learn how to create a shared vision for your team and effectively communicate it to your teammates. You will also learn how to set effective goals and expectations in a way that best enables your team to attain the shared vision. Finally, you will understand the most important needs and drivers of performance across cultures and will learn to align rewards with desired behaviors so that your teammates are motivated to attain the team’s objectives. This course is by the University of Michigan.

