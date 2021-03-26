Would BSEB Inter Result 2021 be Delayed for Some Due to Practical Exams?

As BSEB 12th board results are scheduled to announce today, some students might have to wait longer than others for their results. There has been a delay from some institutions in sending the practical marks to the education board.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The Bihar School Examination Board had asked schools and colleges to send the practical marks of the students within the given deadline, however, many schools and colleges have reportedly not sent the marks of the students. This could lead to a delay in the results of some students due to the unavailability of their practical marks.

BSEB recently made a list of such schools and colleges who have delayed sending the marks and had decided to take action against those institutions. It had at that time also given an ultimatum of 24 hours to these institutions. According to a report in Hindustan, there are more than 500 students who might be affected by this.

Reports say that the practical marks of science, social science projects, internal assessment, and music have not been sent to the education board, however, there is no official confirmation on the same.

More clarity will be there once the Bihar Board releases its result. The result will be available at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. The result could also be checked at news18.com. Students can fill in the form below to get their result directly sent to them.

A total of 13,50,233 students had registered for Bihar Board intermediate exams. Of the total 7,03,693 students are males and 6,46,540 are female students. Exams for these students were held across 1,473 exam halls. As part of anti-cheating measures, Bihar Board had opted for several high-tech measures. Exam centres had CCTV cameras and video cameras. A WhatsApp group names BSEB exam 2021 was created where the district officer, education officer, and other officials from the board were coordinating the exam-related issues