Would Board Exams Delay Impact JEE Mains April 2021?

The government’s decision to postpone CBSE class 12 board exams had an effect across the states and boards. Most of the boards have decided to go CBSE way and have already postponed or canceled their exams. From Rajasthan to Punjab to Telangana to UP - the board exam schedule for most states has been deferred. Not only the school-level exams but entrance exams have been rescheduled. For instance, NEET PG which was scheduled to be held on April 18 have been deferred considering the rising cases of COVID-19.

The government has been constantly stating concerns over the health of students and staff members deployed at exam centres as a reason behind the postponement of the exams. Since JEE Main’s third attempt is also scheduled to be held in April, it might get affected due to the pandemic too.

JEE Main April session is scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30. While there is no official statement on this by NTA, it might get deferred as about six lakh students appear for the engineering entrance exam. In the March attempt, as many as 6,19,638 students appeared for the exam while in the February attempt 6.52 lakh candidates had registered to appear.

Meanwhile, NTA is yet to release the admit card for the JEE Main April attempt. This year, the board exam criterion has been relaxed for admission to engineering colleges, though students still have to pass the board exams, there is no minimum cut-off required for admissions. Thus, JEE Main score becomes more critical.

JEE Main is the entrance gateway to undergraduate level courses including BE, BTech at IIITs, NITs, and several other colleges. Those who crack JEE Main and make it to the top 2.5 lakh ranks are also selected to appear for JEE Advanced - entrance exam for IIT admissions.

The delay in board exams is going to further delay the admission rounds considering most central universities release their entrance forms or start admission processes after the class 12 results are announced. Last year too, the admission cycle was deferred due to the pandemic.

