Woxsen University to Open Bloomberg Finance Lab to Help Students Understand Financial Markets

Woxsen University, in Telangana, on Monday announced to setup of one of “South Asia’s largest" Bloomberg Finance Labs with 20 Bloomberg Terminals to make students adverse with the financial markets.

As per the university, the Bloomberg Terminal is software that seamlessly integrates real-time and historical data, market moving news and analytics to help business and financial professionals worldwide make informed investment decisions. The Bloomberg Terminal also features electronic trading for every asset class, research, and a global network to communicate securely and reliably, claims the press release issued by the university.

“The presence of a Bloomberg Finance Lab in any university aids in the exponential growth of the institution in helping students learn the fundamentals of financial markets. With the Bloomberg Finance Lab, the university also aims to promote corporate alignment with academia as industry practitioners bring in the expertise to provide insights into the world of trading in global stocks,” said Dr. Raul Rodriguez, VP, Woxsen University.

As per the university, the Bloomberg Finance Lab will serve as a resource for both students and professors. It will further enable students to become familiar with tools used in financial services, reinforcing classroom theory, while professors can use advanced data and analytics on the Bloomberg Terminal to further their own research.

“Having a Bloomberg Lab is essential if students are looking forward to juxtaposing finance with particle learning on real-time data and chasing a dynamic financial world. This kind of learning will make our students stand out and help build rock-solid finance concepts to succeed in the competitive finance Industry,” said Prof. Syed Hasan Jafar, Program chair of MBA Financial services and Area chair of Finance, Woxsen University.

Rajiv Mirwani, Regional Head – South Asia, Bloomberg said, “We are pleased to help Woxsen University empower students and academics with the same market-moving news and data used by the world’s leading business and financial professionals. With the training and coursework offered by the Bloomberg Finance Lab, we hope to advance the careers of students across India and equip them with skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s globalized finance industry.”

