Writing Essay on Independence Day 2022? Here Are Some Tips to Make it Impressive

India is celebrating its 76th independence day this year. The grand celebration of the milestone of 75 years of independent India is marked with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. It began on March 12, 2021, starting a 75-week countdown for this year’s Independence Day. Like every year, Independence Day will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

The day is celebrated with several events and competitions in schools and colleges aimed at highlighting the country’s freedom struggle and the beautiful journey over the past seven and a half decades. If you also plan to take in an essay writing competition at your school, college or any other such place, here are ways by which you can make your submission better and more impactful-

– Be objective in your approach. Ensure to state the facts as they are without mixing your personal feeling about them

– Be thorough with the research of anything you mention in the essay. Cross check facts and figures you mention. A wrong date or name mentioned in the essay can lead to your efforts going to waste.

Read | Independence Day 2022: Tips For Students to Deliver a Remarkable 1-Minute Speech on August 15

-Choose a simple language to communicate your points better. Using complex words or jargon may leave the reader confused thus lowering the impact of the write-up. Keep the sentences crisp and short.

– Quotes sources of information, wherever needed.

– Update yourself about the recent development including the election of the new President and vice president. Draupadi Murmu took charge as India’s new President replacing Ram Nath Kovind where as Jagdeep Dhankhar became the new Vice-President

– India is not a country that was born in 1947. It has a glorious history of thousands of years; you can also talk about the rich heritage and culture.

– Write about the ways the day is celebrated. You could mention the flag hoisting at the Red Fort and other celebrations across the country.

Happy Independence Day!

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here