UP Board Removes Writings Of Tagore, Radhakrishnan from Syllabus

The students of classes 10 and 12 of the UP Board will no longer study the works of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and former President Dr S Radhakrishnan from the new academic session (2021-22). The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is implementing the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus for English in these classes starting from this year.

Tagore’s story ‘The Home Coming’ and Dr Radhakrishnan’s essay ‘The Women’s Education’ have been removed from the Class 12 syllabus after its revision. AL Basham’s ‘The Heritage of India’ has also been removed from the curriculum of class 12. Mulk Raj Anand’s story ‘The Lost Child’ and ‘An Astrologer’s Day’ by RK Narayanan have also been taken out of the syllabus. The students of class 12 will no longer be taught the poems of renowned poets like John Milton and PB Shelley.

From the class 10 syllabus, Sarojini Naidu’s poem ‘The Village Song’ has now been removed. The works of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, WM Raeburn, and R Srinivasan have also been removed from the new syllabus.

According to UP Board officials, with the implementation of the new NCERT syllabus, the students would need to study a lesser number of books. There used to be four books besides grammar in class 12 till now but with the new syllabus, there will be only two books — ‘Flamingo’ and ‘Vistas’ that will be taught to class 12 students.

In ‘Flamingo’, class 12 students will study Anees Jung’s ‘Last Spring’, William Douglas’s ‘Deep Water’ and Louis Fischer’s ‘Indigo’ from his work ‘The Life of Mahatma Gandhi’. Now, the students will study poems by famous poets like Kamala Das, Pablo Neruda, and John Keats in the new syllabus. In ‘Vistas’ students will be taught Pearl S Buck’s ‘The Enemy’ and works of Tishani Doshi, John Updike, and Kalki.

In class 10, the students will study the ‘First Flight’ book containing prose and poetry sections. In the prose section of the book, students will study works by the former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, author N Frank and Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

In the poetry section, students will study the works of famous poets like Robert Frost, Walt Whitman, and William Butler Yeats. They will also study the supplementary book featuring works by Ruskin Bond, Robert Arthur, HG Wells, and KA Abbas.

